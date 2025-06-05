Spectrum Promotes Adam Taylor To SVP, CPE Engineering & Operations

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications’ Spectrum brand has promoted Adam Taylor to senior vice president, customer premise equipment engineering and operations.

In this role, Taylor will lead the company’s customer premises equipment (CPE) engineering and operations that are responsible for the design, development, deployment, and operational performance of CPE platforms across Spectrum’s portfolio of broadband and WiFi products.

He will also oversee engineering, product integration, operations, and lifecycle management to deliver a high-quality, reliable, secure, and seamless experience to Spectrum customers. He will continue to be based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

"Adam’s leadership has been critical to developing and delivering reliable, high-quality video solutions,” said Magesh Srinivasan, executive vice president, network technology services, to whom he will report. “His deep experience in software development, intense focus on quality, and operational discipline make him well-suited to transform our connectivity services to meet the demands of an increasingly digital, mobile, and data-driven economy.”

In his previous role at Spectrum as group vice president, software engineering and architecture, Taylor led Spectrum’s video software and architecture teams, where he was responsible for delivering cross-platform innovations and maintaining quality and performance across all video services, including the Spectrum TV App.

Taylor brings more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications and broadcast technology industry, with expertise spanning the entire engineering stack from low-level silicon design to large-scale software architecture and operations leadership. Since joining Charter as a senior software engineer in 2015, he has held a series of increasingly responsible roles and has been pivotal in evolving Spectrum’s video experiences across millions of devices and customers, the company reported.

Prior to Spectrum, Taylor held senior engineering positions at MaxLinear and its acquired companies from 2007-2015, where he developed embedded software solutions for top-tier U.S. cable and satellite providers. Earlier in his career, he worked as a VLSI engineer at Digeo Interactive for seven years, contributing to critical system-on-a-chip (SoC) designs.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.