Foxtel Chooses Digital Rapids for Foxtel Go

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- Digital Rapids has been chosen by Foxtel to provide encoding and streaming solutions for new video initiatives. Foxtel has purchased StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders and the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management system to power the new Foxtel Go App.



The Digital Rapids encoders and management software are being used to provide IP streams for Foxtel on Xbox 360, Foxtel on Connected TV, and the Foxtel Go App. They were also used to provide IP streams for the hugely successful Foxtel London 2012 Olympic Games App.