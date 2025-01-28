Former Fox Sports Ad Exec Dan Donnelly Joins VideoAmp

Former Fox Sports executive Dan Donnelly has joined audience measurement firm VideoAmp as head of sports strategy, tasked with accelerating growth for its sports practice and enhancing its measurement efforts within the industry.

Donnelly had been senior vice president of ad sales strategy at Fox Sports, where he oversaw strategic efforts influencing multibillion dollars in ad revenue, VideoAmp said. He also held leadership roles in the U.S. Sports and Entertainment division of Publicis Media and at Starcom Mediavest Group. He has negotiated multiple high-profile media partnerships with major sports leagues, securing multiyear TV deals for Anheuser-Busch with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, the NCAA, the PGA Tour, the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup, VideoAmp said.

“After so many years in media and marketing, working with brands, media owners, leagues, and agencies, I'm excited to join VideoAmp where technology is at the heart of smarter planning, measurement, and optimization,” Donnelly said. “It’s about leveraging data to drive more efficient and effective strategies, all with the ultimate goal of tracking and enhancing brand and business outcomes. Being part of a team that’s pushing the boundaries of how we measure success in advertising is truly inspiring, and I’m eager to contribute to this transformative journey.”

At VideoAmp, Donnelly will focus on addressing the need for accurate cross-platform measurement in sports media, strengthening and expanding the company’s partnership portfolio and accelerating technological capabilities to meet the rising demand for precision in sports advertising, the company said.

“VideoAmp could not be more excited to welcome Dan on board to lead our Sports practice,” Executive Vice President of Revenue Bryan Goski said. “As a 20-year industry veteran with deep expertise with agencies, brands, and publishers in the Sports vertical, I have no doubt that he will add immense value to our team and help us realize our mission to provide the highest quality of measurement to our partners.”

VideoAmp said its advanced out-of-home measurement solution uses Big Data culled from TV sets and smartphones to provide actionable insights. Donnelly will work to strengthen and expand a VideoAmp partner portfolio that includes Netflix and WWE for “Monday Night Raw” and CBS Sports, the company said.