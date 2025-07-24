Warner Bros. Discovery Expands Measurement Deal with VideoAmp

NEW YORK—VideoAmp has announced an expansion of its longstanding work with Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. in a deal that will see WBD leverage VideoAmp’s advanced data and measurement solutions across linear, digital, and cross-platform campaigns to support planning, optimization, and currency use cases for the 2025 Upfront season and beyond.

The agreement also covers transactions for demographic (“demo”) and audience (“DDL”) guarantees, with support for premium content across all linear and digital / streaming platforms.

In announcing the deal, VideoAmp reported that the agreement marks the company’s success in securing multi-year deals with the industry’s largest publishers, including AMC, A&E, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount and TelevisaUnivision. Together, these deals reflect the industry’s increasing demand for greater transparency, flexibility and actionable insights on multiple currencies.

"VideoAmp has been at the forefront of helping the industry evolve beyond legacy measurement models," said Bryan Goski, chief revenue officer at VideoAmp. "Our continued collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery reinforces the momentum toward a more modern, more accurate, and advertiser-aligned approach to currency and measurement and signals the arrival of a multi-currency ecosystem where stakeholders have choices."

"At WBD, we are committed to offering our clients more accurate, effective tools to reach their audiences and measure success," said David Porter, added head of ad sales research, data, and insights at WBD. "VideoAmp helps us measure what actually works - across every screen, every audience, and every dollar spent - which will be more important as the industry gears up for the next TV buying season.”

The two companies also reported that VideoAmp’s patented data clean room technology has been shown to improve the precision of campaigns on StreamX, WBD’s converged data-driven video project. StreamX unifies media planning, activation, and measurement across linear TV, digital, and streaming platforms.

In a recent white paper published by WBD, WBD demonstrated that onboarding audiences via data clean rooms (DCRs) delivered 3.2x more unique targetable IDs compared to traditional third-party methods - a 200% increase in match rates, helping bridge the gap between identity resolution and scale, the company reported.

Campaigns measured with VideoAmp’s patented clean room tech also achieved an average 14% incremental digital reach lift for traditionally linear buyers, while maintaining overlap reach below 2.5%, highlighting the precision and efficiency of cross-platform activation, they explained.