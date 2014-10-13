EVS Announces Departure of CEO Joop Janssen

LIEGE, BELGIUM—In a meeting on Oct. 10, 2014, the board of directors and Joop Janssen mutually agreed to end the term of his office and duties. Janssen served as managing director and CEO of EVS. His departure is due to differences in view about the implementation of the

company’s long-term strategy. This agreement is effective as of Oct. 14, 2014, although Janssen remains available as an advisor, allowing for a smooth transition.

“The entire board of directors would like to thank Joop Janssen for his work during the past two years. Under his leadership, the structure of EVS has been strengthened and professionalized, enabling the company to further grow in its four key markets: Sports, Entertainment, News and Media,” said Pierre Rion, chairman of the EVS board.

The board has launched the search for a new CEO. Board member Muriel De Lathouwer is chairing the Strategy Committee and will serve as president of the Executive Committee on an interim basis. “I have great confidence in Muriel De Lathouwer’s capacities to perform this task, in close cooperation with the management team in place,” Pierre Rion said.

During her career, Muriel De Lathouwer worked for Accenture, was Associate Principal at McKinsey and a member of the Executive Committee at Base. She has an engineering degree from University of Brussels and holds an MBA from INSEAD.