Viamedia Appoints Robert Benoit Chief Financial Officer

LEXINGTON, Ky.—The ad rep firm Viamedia has appointed Robert Benoit as its new chief financial officer. Benoit appointment fills a role that has been open since 2022 and comes at a pivotal time for Viamedia as it continues to expand its footprint.

The appointment, which was effective June 10, follows the recent announcements of Viamedia’s acquisition of digital advertising company LocalFactor and a subsequent restructuring of Viamedia’s executive structure along client-focused lines of reporting.

“Robert is the right fit for this role; his experience, leadership and mentorship qualities, and ability to engage teams strategically will make an immediate impact,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “Importantly, he embodies our company’s culture. He’s knowledgeable and collaborative, and he’ll help position Viamedia for long-term success.”

Benoit joins Viamedia from Rev.io, an Atlanta-based automation software provider for communications and technology service providers. As the company’s first full-time CFO, he worked closely with the leadership team, bankers, auditors and private equity partners to build financial processes and prepare the company to scale. During his nearly five years there, he completed four acquisitions and led integration efforts that helped the company more than triple its revenue.

Previously, he was CFO of Ventureforth, an Atlanta-based provider of mobile cloud solutions for field-service technician productivity. While there, he relaunched a new business line, expanded the company’s partner network and improved and streamlined the financial reporting process, among other accomplishments.

Before Ventureforth, he served at various Chicago-based technology companies. He was controller and director of finance for INXPO, a leading live-event video platform provider now part of Notified. Previously, he was finance manager for IT Services company Fruition Partners, and before that, he was manager of financial planning & analysis for automotive-repair software provider CCC Information Services.

He began his career in financial planning and analysis roles at Unisource Worldwide, M&M Mars and ConAgra Foods, and served in product development roles at Ford Motor.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Benoit holds a Master of Science Accounting degree from Dominican University’s Brennan School of Business in River Forest, Illinois; a Master of Business Administration from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in Atlanta; and a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Florida, Gainesville.