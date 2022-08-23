Evertz To Feature SaaS-Based Platform For Content Monetization at IBC2022

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz will highlight its evertz.io platform, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for live sports, live entertainment and linear channel launches that monetizes content across a wide range of Over-the-Top (OTT), Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Connected TV and traditional broadcast distribution/streaming platforms during IBC2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

Using hyper-scalable serverless microservices, the evertz.io platform enables users to grow, scale and launch channels with complete confidence, knowing they will only pay for the services they use, Evertz said.

This safeguards customers by reducing time to market and helping them avoid the costs and learning curves associated with leveraging cloud native playout, streaming and digital distribution technologies, it said.

A key feature of the evertz.io platform is evertz.io Stream, a streaming and playout SaaS service that meets the needs of OTT, DTC and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) services by delivering flexible hourly, daily and monthly pricing models.

The evertz.io Stream solution provides all of the features found in enterprise class broadcast playout systems, including live inputs, video/audio mixing, comprehensive multi-language captioning and subtitling and full graphics and branding capabilities, the company said.

It also delivers pre-built recipes for delivery of OTT and FAST TV channels to services like Roku, SamsungTV+, YouTube TV and Tubi. The simplicity of evertz.io Stream and its user interface means content owners and broadcast launch services can start monetizing live and archive content across a wide range of distribution platforms in a few minutes, it said.

“Today’s broadcasters need technology that allows them to quickly and easily distribute their content to any platform, anywhere in the world,” said Martin Whittaker, technical product director of MAM and automation at Evertz.

“This is precisely what the evertz.io platform and evertz.io Stream deliver. Customers choosing our cutting-edge solutions can be much more creative with their distribution strategy because they have the freedom to take risks. Specialty, alternative and hyper-targeted channels that would previously have been too costly or too niche to launch can now be explored and monetized, enabling broadcasters and content creators to maximize their assets and increase revenues.”

The evertz.io Stream combines the specific technological and feature requirements of both traditional broadcast channels and conventional OTT channels into a single platform, the company said.

The evertz.io Stream solution includes support for both file-based playback and advanced live events, a wide range of video streaming inputs and outputs, including 4K UHD with HDR, as well as support for common transport protocols (RIST, SRT and Zixi).

The evertz.io Stream solution is well-suited for pop-up channels, pay-per-view events, limited duration sporting events and disaster recovery, it said.

See Evertz at IBC 2022 Stand 1.F76.