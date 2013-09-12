Ericsson and Canal+ Overseas Sign Multi-Year Broadcast Services Agreement

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN— Ericsson said it is extending and expanding its partnership with Canal+ Overseas, a subsidiary of the Canal+ Group to include ingest, technical production, post-production and playout across 22 channels, 14 of them featuring live programming. Canal+ Overseas is responsible for Canal+ and CanalSat for the French overseas territories and in Africa.



Under the terms of the five-year contract, Ericsson is responsible for the technical preparation for ingest, including studio and production gallery, post-production and playout services, as well as managing the technical aspects of content preparation and archiving. Ericsson will also provide offices for Canal+ Overseas staff. The media and broadcast facility will be linked back to the Canal+ file-based core content system.



Ericsson said that every year, its Broadcast Services division ingests more than 200,000 hours of content and produces more than 1.5 million hours of programming in more than 90 languages for more than 200 TV channels.



