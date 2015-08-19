EditShare Expands With New Los Angeles Office

BOSTON—Intelligent shared storage and media management provider EditShare has headed west, as the company has opened a new office in Los Angeles. The L.A. office will serve clients in the media and entertainment market like ALL3 Media, Karga 7, The Product Factory and the World Surf League.

EditShare's L.A. team

Jesse Adams and newly hired Claud Ferguson and James Ahern will make up the L.A. team, which will offer presale engineering, professional services and technical support.

The opening of the L.A. office continues EditShare’s plan for expansion that has already included new offices in Asia, senior sales and marketing hires, and a professional services group to support the company’s clients.

EditShare’s L.A. office is located at the Hollywood Production Center at 401 North Brand Blvd., Suite 732 in Glendale, Calif.