Dish Launches New TV Offer That Includes Netflix

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Dish Network has announced that new subscribers will get Netflix included with Dish TV subscriptions at no additional cost for two years.

The offer comes as Dish has been suffering large subscriber losses. The Netflix offer, which applies to new Dish customers who sign up for a two-year commitment, could help slow or reduce those losses.

Those new subscribers will get access to a Netflix Standard Plan (ad-free) as part of their package. Even if customers are already Netflix subscribers, Dish said, they are still eligible for this offer when they sign up for satellite-TV service.

“We’re always looking for ways to simplify and elevate the viewing experience for our customers,” Dish Video Services Group President Gary Schanman said. “This new Dish and Netflix offer is a great opportunity to give Dish customers Netflix’s popular series and films. By bringing together the best of live TV and streaming, we’re offering convenience and access to the most sought-after content in one seamless experience.”

Dish noted that its Dish Hopper whole-home DVR system makes it easy to switch between live TV and Netflix, and that Netflix can be easily accessed right in the channel guide, on the Hopper home screen or by simply saying “Netflix” into the Dish Voice Remote.

New Dish customers with eligible equipment—including Hopper 3, Hopper Duo, Hopper Plus or Wally receivers and a high-speed internet connection—can take advantage of this offer.