Discovery+ Launching On Sling TV And Dish TV

NEW YORK—Warner Bros. Discovery and Dish Network have announced that the discovery+ streaming service has launched on Sling TV and that it will bow on Dish TV on August 25.

The platform launched 70,000+ episodes of premium content, including original series and on-demand programming, on Sling on August 8.

All Sling users, including users of Sling Free or any Sling subscription, may customize their viewing experience by adding discovery+ as a premium a la carte streaming service.

Sling and Dish users can access the streaming service for $4.99 per month, or upgrade to a commercial-free subscription for $6.99 per month.

“Providing our customers with the best entertainment experience has always been our number one priority at Dish and Sling,” said Gary Schanman, group president, Sling TV. “The addition of discovery+ on our platforms offers iconic and acclaimed content for the a la carte experience our customers love. We offer more than 50 premium a la carte services to enable our users to customize their viewing experience, all with a single account login so they can easily manage their services in one place.”

“With discovery+, we are committed to making our world-class content accessible to all of our fans across all platforms, and this partnership with Sling and Dish allows us to deliver on that commitment,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior vice president digital distribution and commercial partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We always put our dedicated viewers at the forefront of our decision making, and we’ll continue to do so as we expand the reach of our beloved programming, talent and brands.”