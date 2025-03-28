DirecTV Adds Max Basic with Ads to MyEntertainment Genre Pack

DirecTV is continuing to add services to its recently launched Genre Packs. Those additions include the launch of the popular streaming service Max Basic with Ads on its recently created MyEntertainment Genre Pack at no extra cost.

In addition the operator also announced the addition of new regional sports networks, CSPAN and other programming.

MyEntertainment from DirecTV offers more than 40 channels as well as Disney+, Hulu Basic, and Max with Ads all in one place for $34.99 a month.

Following recent additions of seven more local ABC affiliates to MySports, ION and Adult Swim to MyEntertainment, and Bloomberg News to MyNews, DirecTV also reported a number of other new sports and news programming options.

.Just in time for opening weekend of the new MLB season, DirecTV has just obtained streaming rights from Spectrum Sports and Major League Baseball to add Spectrum SportsNet LA (World Series champion LA Dodgers), Spectrum SportsNet (NBA LA Lakers), and the five MLB-owned-and-operated team channels for the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres.

Those deals expand its new MyHome Team local companion offering RSNs to MySports (now featuring ESPN+).

This boosts the number of pro teams represented to 18 MLB, 16 NBA, and 10 NHL franchises. DirecTV is also launching the new Cleveland Guardians and Twins channels to its satellite and U-verse customers in those two teams’ respective five-state home regions. My Home team is available as a Mini-Pack Add-on for $19.99 a month for MySports Genre Pack customers.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DirecTV also announced new agreements with National Cable Satellite Corp. to add CSPAN and CSPAN2 to its MyNews Genre Pack, and with the Hubbard Media Group consortium for fine arts and culture channel Ovation to join MyEntertainment by mid-next week. These three channels will also be added into their respective Genre Packsat no additional cost.

“DirecTV has been a strong and steadfast supporter of C-SPAN, providing our services to their customers since the launch of their satellite service in the 1990s, more recently through satellite-free streaming options, and now through their newly launched MyNews Genre Pack,” said Peter Kiley, vice president at CSPAN. “We appreciate their longstanding commitment to our public service and are pleased to collaborate with them to deliver innovative packaging opportunities that serve consumers of news and information with C-SPAN’s unique brand of unbiased and trusted political coverage.”