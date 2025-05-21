DirecTV Launches ‘Tribeca Festival Hub’

NEW YORK and EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV has announced a new partnership with the Tribeca Festival to launch the Tribeca Festival Hub, a new destination celebrating independent film.

The collaboration will also see the launch of a FAST channel called Tribeca Festival+ and “Tribeca Studio Presented by DirecTV,” which will offer interviews and content from the event.

The hub, which will be available across all DirecTV streaming and satellite platforms, including MyFree DirecTV, features a curated selection of short and feature-length films, along with Tribeca Talks from the Festival’s 24-year history.

DirecTV and the Tribeca Festival are also launching the “Tribeca Studio Presented by DirecTV” at the 2025 Tribeca Festival. Located at Spring Studios—the festival’s official home in lower Manhattan—from June 5–15, the Studio will capture exclusive interviews with filmmakers and talent premiering their works at this year’s Festival.

These behind-the-scenes conversations and red carpet dispatches will be featured across DirecTV’s social platforms and on the Tribeca Festival Hub on DirecTV, giving audiences nationwide an insider's look at the stories and creators shaping this year’s Festival, the Festival and DirecTV said.

“Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to extend this legendary New York City experience directly to all DirecTV customers while attracting new ones,” DirecTV Chief Advertising Sales Officer Amy Leifer said. “Movies are consistently one of the top entertainment options that consumers seek across all of DirecTV’s platforms, and this is a compelling new way for advertisers to connect with these highly engaged film fans as they tune in to see where culture is headed next.”

“Independent film has never been more vital—or more at risk of being overlooked,” said Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Tribeca was founded to champion bold storytellers, and this partnership with DirecTV gives them the platform they deserve “The Tribeca Festival Hub helps audiences discover the daring, original work that defines independent film—and reminds us why these stories matter.”

In addition to the Tribeca Festival Hub, Tribeca Festival+ will join over 110 FAST channels on MyFree DirecTV, a free TV streaming platform.

DirecTV described the channel’s content as follows:

Tribeca Feature Films: A handpicked selection of bold, independent feature films from emerging voices and acclaimed directors. As part of its exclusive agreement, DirecTV will premiere new films acquired by Tribeca throughout the year, available first on the Tribeca Festival Hub.

A handpicked selection of bold, independent feature films from emerging voices and acclaimed directors. As part of its exclusive agreement, DirecTV will premiere new films acquired by Tribeca throughout the year, available first on the Tribeca Festival Hub. Tribeca Short Films: A showcase of short-form storytelling from emerging, independent filmmakers, featuring standout selections from the Tribeca Festival’s Academy Award-winning Shorts Program.

A showcase of short-form storytelling from emerging, independent filmmakers, featuring standout selections from the Tribeca Festival’s Academy Award-winning Shorts Program. Tribeca Talks: A dynamic series of conversations with top creatives and industry leaders, curated by the Tribeca Festival. Previously only available to live audiences at the annual festival, this exclusive content is now accessible to fans nationwide for the first time.

DirecTV will also serve as a Signature Partner of the 2025 Tribeca Festival.

To experience the Tribeca Festival Hub or the Tribeca Festival+ FAST Channel, visit DirecTV.com or download the DirecTV App.