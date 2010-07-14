Dates and events you need to know - July 14, 2010
FCC Open Meeting
Date: July 15
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The tentative agenda of the open meeting calls for three items: a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) regarding reforms to the Universal Service Rural Health Care Fund; an NPRM and Notice of Inquiry regarding ways to encourage investment in terrestrial broadband services in spectrum allocated for mobile satellite services; an NPRM regarding streamlining electronic tariff filing.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
SBE Leadership Development Course
Date: Aug. 3-5
Location: Atlanta
The SBE Leadership Development Course is designed for engineers wishing to develop their interpersonal and leadership skills. The course is taught by Rodney Vandeveer, a professional leadership and management trainer and a professor of Organizational Leadership and Supervision at Purdue University.
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org/SBELeadershipCourse.php.
Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 11-12
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
SBE Chapter 74 and Nebraska Broadcasters Association Engineering Convention
Date: Aug. 12
Location: Lincoln
For more information, visit http://www.sbe74.org/.
Nashville Ennes Workshop
Date: Aug. 20
Location: Murfreesboro, TN
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org/ennes_workshops.php#Nashville.
IBC 2010 Conference and Exhibitions
Conference Dates: Sept. 9-14
Exhibit Dates: Sept. 10-14
Location: RAI Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 23-25
Location: Hyatt Regency Resort and Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information, visit: http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024
Dallas Ennes Workshop
Date: Sept. 25
Location: University of Texas-Arlington, Arlington, TX
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org/ennes_workshops.php#Dallas.
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
San Diego Ennes Workshop
Date: Oct. 16
Location: Doubletree Hotel San Diego Downtown
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org/ennes_workshops.php#SanDiego.
ATSC Symposium on Next Generation Broadcast TV
Date: Oct. 19
Location: Westin Alexandria Hotel, Alexandria, VA
For more information, visit http://www.atsc.org/cms/index.php?view=article&catid=42:subcommittees&id=215:2010-next-gen-broadcast-symposium&format=pdf.
Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
New England Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: DCU Center, Worcester, MA
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org/ennes_workshops.php#Boston.
