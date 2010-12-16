Dates and events you need to know
FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) of its Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) meeting
Date: Dec. 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST
Location: John F. Germany Public Library, 900 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
LPDTV Transition FNPRM comment, reply comment deadlines
The FCC is seeking comment on a number of issues related to completing the transition of low power television (LPTV) stations from analog to digital transmission.
Comments due: Dec. 17
Reply comments due: Jan. 18
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov
FCC Open Meeting
Dec. 21
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
Net neutrality and 911 emergency services are on the agenda for the meeting.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
2011 International CES
Dates: Jan. 6-9
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.cesweb.org.
Inaugural VPEAAC meeting
Date: Jan. 13
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The first meeting of the FCC’s Video Programming and Emergency Access Advisory Committee will be held at commission headquarters.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Comment, Reply Comment Deadlines set for Congressionally mandated report on in-state broadcast programming
Comment deadline: Jan. 24, 2011
Reply comment deadline: Feb. 22, 2011
The FCC is seeking comments and data on the number of households in a state that receive local broadcast stations assigned to a community of license; the extent to which viewers have access to in-state broadcast programming over the air or from a multichannel video programming distributor; and whether there are alternatives to designated market areas to define local markets.
For information, visit www.fcc.gov.
2011 IBC Innovation Awards Deadline
Deadline: Feb. 11, 2011
Manufacturers, system integrators and broadcasters have until Feb. 11, 2011, to complete their submissions.
For more information, visit www.ibc.org.
2011 NAB Show
Dates: April 9-14
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
NABEF accepting entries for Celebration of Service to America Awards
Deadline: March 4, 2011
The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is seeking entries for its 13th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. Winners will be recognized June 6, 2011, at the Washington Convention Center.
For more information, visit http://www.nabef.org/events/servicetoamerica/2011/callForEntries.asp.
FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) Comment Date
Deadline: Jan. 14, 2011
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox