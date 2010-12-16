Dates and events you need to know

FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) of its Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) meeting

Date: Dec. 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST

Location: John F. Germany Public Library, 900 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

LPDTV Transition FNPRM comment, reply comment deadlines

The FCC is seeking comment on a number of issues related to completing the transition of low power television (LPTV) stations from analog to digital transmission.

Comments due: Dec. 17

Reply comments due: Jan. 18

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov

FCC Open Meeting

Dec. 21

Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.

Net neutrality and 911 emergency services are on the agenda for the meeting.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

2011 International CES

Dates: Jan. 6-9

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.cesweb.org.

Inaugural VPEAAC meeting

Date: Jan. 13

Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The first meeting of the FCC’s Video Programming and Emergency Access Advisory Committee will be held at commission headquarters.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

Comment, Reply Comment Deadlines set for Congressionally mandated report on in-state broadcast programming

Comment deadline: Jan. 24, 2011

Reply comment deadline: Feb. 22, 2011

The FCC is seeking comments and data on the number of households in a state that receive local broadcast stations assigned to a community of license; the extent to which viewers have access to in-state broadcast programming over the air or from a multichannel video programming distributor; and whether there are alternatives to designated market areas to define local markets.

For information, visit www.fcc.gov.

2011 IBC Innovation Awards Deadline

Deadline: Feb. 11, 2011

Manufacturers, system integrators and broadcasters have until Feb. 11, 2011, to complete their submissions.

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.

2011 NAB Show

Dates: April 9-14

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

NABEF accepting entries for Celebration of Service to America Awards

Deadline: March 4, 2011

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is seeking entries for its 13th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. Winners will be recognized June 6, 2011, at the Washington Convention Center.

For more information, visit http://www.nabef.org/events/servicetoamerica/2011/callForEntries.asp.

FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) Comment Date

Deadline: Jan. 14, 2011

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.