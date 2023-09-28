Comscore, AWS Offer Census-Level Analytics in New Data Delivery Partnership

As part of the launch of AWS’ Media and Entertainment (M&E) solution area to help broadcasters and advertisers improve the monetization of content, Comscore's data sets have been integrated into the AWS solution, a development that will provide clients easier access to data and analytics, according to Joseph Delfino vice president of strategy and business development at Comscore.

This new initiative, announced earlier in September, will enable customers to simplify and modernize their advertising stacks, increase revenue across viewing platforms, and build direct, more personalized relationships with audiences, Delfino said in a blog post.

The effort is designed to help advertisers deal with ongoing market challenges that include cookie deprecation, privacy regulations, signal loss, media fragmentation, and lack of data interoperability are significant obstacles for businesses to overcome.

To help with that Comscore was recently part of the launch of AWS’ Media and Entertainment (M&E) solution area focused on monetization.

“By leveraging AWS and its new solution, Comscore will be embedded within a technology platform that is native to many client workflows,” Delfino wrote. “This will further enable frictionless access to Comscore’s rich cross-platform dataset and provide clients with the flexibility to collaborate with Comscore and their first-party datasets in the future. The AWS M&E Monetization solution area is one of many ways in which Comscore is working with partners in the media ecosystem to frictionlessly deliver data.”

As part of a demo of the solution at IBC, Delfino said that Comscore showcased this data collaboration and the drag-and-drop UI with a no-code interface on AWS Clean Rooms. This solution lets customers access Comscore datasets, without leaving the AWS Console or writing a single line of code.

Comscore’s integration with AWS gives customers easy access to datasets in a privacy-compliant clean room setting, he added. “With this solution, Comscore is building upon several important strategic pillars in its cross-platform approach, giving publishers and broadcasters the ability to: capture, curate, and create more audience value, drive new revenue streams, and unify planning, optimization, and measurement,” he wrote.

“We continue to build a technology ecosystem that meets customers’ needs for frictionless data distribution,” Delfino reported. “This partnership will play a significant role in Comscore’s goal to deliver cross-platform solutions to the industry.”