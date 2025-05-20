Magnite, Amazon Publisher Services Extend Streaming TV Collaboration

NEW YORK—Amazon Publisher Services (APS) and independent sell-side advertising company Magnite are collaborating more deeply on streaming TV through the APS Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM) and Magnite SpringServe.

Publishers can now access high-quality, incremental demand from Magnite more easily on Amazon devices. Magnite is also giving publishers incremental access to streaming TV inventory via APS on Fire TV devices, the company said.

“We’re pleased to broaden our work with Amazon Ads to make more streaming content on Fire TV devices available to buyers through Magnite,” Sean Buckley, president of revenue at Magnite, said. “By developing the custom integration, we’re able to more comprehensively connect advertisers to premium streaming inventory across Fire TV devices.”

The collaboration builds on existing integrations of Amazon Ads and Magnite. In 2016, Magnite was a launch partner of the Transparent Ad Marketplace, helping drive demand opportunities for APS publishers. In 2024, the company was one of the first to join Amazon Ads’ Certified Supply Exchange Program.

“Expanding our work with Magnite was the natural evolution in our dedication to bring incremental demand to publishers through interoperable solutions,” said Scott Siegler, director of APS. “Our shared goal is to maximize streaming TV advertising effectiveness that ultimately improves consumers’ ad experiences.”

More information is available about activating Magnite demand through APS online.