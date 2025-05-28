Yahoo DSP Integrates Comscore’s ID-Free Audiences Targeting Solution

RESTON, Va.—Comscore said its AI-powered ID-free audiences offering has been integrated into Yahoo DSP, adding to the existing suite of targeting solutions offered by the demand-side ad platform.

With this integration, Yahoo DSP clients can now activate Comscore’s ID-free audiences directly within the platform, giving advertisers a scalable, privacy-by-design solution that can be leveraged across desktop, mobile and connected TV, the companies said.

“At Comscore, we’re committed to helping brands understand consumers and we’re rewriting the industry playbook for how consumer insights are collected and applied, without compromising on privacy,” Comscore Chief Commercial Officer Steve Bagdasarian said. “This expanded partnership with Yahoo DSP empowers advertisers to activate AI-powered, ID-free audiences, reaching the right consumers without sacrificing performance or budget efficiency.”

ID-free audiences, which uses Comscore’s first-party data, contextual technology and proprietary AI, is designed to help advertisers target audiences more efficiently, with many clients seeing lower costs per thousand (CPMs), higher click-through rates and lower costs per action (CPAs), Comscore said.

The integration builds on the ID-free targeting strategies already available in Yahoo DSP, which is now providing an even more powerful suite of tools, the company said.

“Yahoo has long been committed to simplifying how advertisers reach their target audiences at scale in a privacy-forward way through our premium DSP. Our expanded partnership with Comscore is another important step in achieving these goals,” said Giovanni Gardelli, vice president of ads data products, Yahoo DSP. “By offering Comscore ID-free audiences directly in our platform, we’re enabling our clients to deliver better outcomes while balancing the need for user privacy.”

The integration is now live and available to all Yahoo DSP clients.