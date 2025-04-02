CNBC+ Launches on Apple TV and Roku

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—CNBC has announced distribution deals that will launch its subscription streaming offering CNBC+ on Apple TV and Roku.

The service began rolling out on the platforms on April 2 at the time when CBNC and other cable networks owned by Comcast NBCU are preparing to be spun off into a separate company. With the ongoing decline of the pay TV ecosystem, direct-to-consumers offerings like CNBC+ are expected to be a major part of the spun-off company’s growth prospects.

CNBC reported that subscribers will have non-stop access to CNBC’s business news content by streaming their favorite shows from the U.S., Europe and Asia, live or on demand, for $14.99 per month.

The DTC service offers two CNBC+ livestreams for an enhanced viewer experience. Both streams offer live global programming, including award-winning shows like Squawk Box Asia, Squawk Box Europe and Closing Bell in the U.S., every weekday from market open to market close around the world. Viewers who want more information on their screen can watch the market data livestream, showcasing advanced real-time data meant to complement the opinions and analysis of CNBC anchors and guests through stock charts, news headlines and more, CNBC explained.

CNBC+ also includes an on-demand library of the network’s U.S. programming, including regularly scheduled Business Day shows and special content produced by CNBC such as CNBC Leaders. Subscribers can watch all U.S. Business Day programming on demand for up to seven days after premiere.

“We’re thrilled to expand our distribution of CNBC+ to Apple TV and Roku,” said KC Sullivan, CNBC president. “Giving new and existing audiences another way to engage with our content ensures they never miss a moment of CNBC’s highly valued insights and analysis that matter most for their money.”

Users can get CNBC+ content by downloading the CNBC app through the Apple TV App Store or the Roku Channel Store.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CNBC+ subscribers can also watch CNBC’s coverage on CNBC.com or via the CNBC iOS and Android mobile apps.

CNBC+ is the company’s latest product available for purchase from CNBC’s suite of direct-to-consumer offerings, including CNBC Pro and the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer.