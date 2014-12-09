Cindy Zuelsdorf and Dundee Hills Group Launch Marketing Automation Service

SALT LAKE CITY—Dundee Hills Group, the marketing and public relations agency group whose holdings include Wall Street Communications, 202 Communications, InGear, and Redpines, announced that it has partnered with Cindy Zuelsdorf to form Kokoro, a digital agency that provides marketing automation services to technology vendors in media industries.

“Marketing automation has finally come of age with recent advances in software functionality and pricing models that are in line with the budgets of small- and medium-sized companies,” said Chris Lesieutre, Dundee Hills Group CEO. “As someone well-respected in the industry with a long, impressive track record of sales and marketing success, Cindy is the ideal partner for us to be working with to offer marketing automation services tailored to the technology industries we serve.”

The new company provides marketing automation services to technology companies with a focus on email marketing and lead scoring. The latest software tools are used to generate, qualify, score, and nurture leads, and ultimately to drive sales. Emails and other relevant content are automatically sent out based on a prospect’s specific interests or projects.

“The way people buy has changed so much in the past few years,” said Zuelsdorf, Kokoro founding partner. “All of us go online to research and make decisions about what we want to buy long before we talk to a salesperson. Marketing automation is the key to tackling this change in buying patterns. Our new company can handle all the automation details, saving our clients time and helping them sell more.”

In addition to targeted email marketing services and lead scoring, Kokoro also offers automated CRM (customer relationship management), sales process automation, e-commerce, NPS (net promoter score) programs, and referral systems. Zuelsdorf is an Infusionsoft Certified Partner, which qualifies her to run sales and marketing automation campaigns and programs, variously referred to as life cycle marketing, lead nurturing, lead-to-revenue management (L2RM), outbound and inbound marketing, and lead demand generation.

Before founding Kokoro, Zuelsdorf worked at Ensemble Designs, where she held a variety of management roles in sales and marketing and was responsible for rolling out the company’s marketing automation efforts.