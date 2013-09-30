Charter streamlines St. Louis production operations with NVerzion

Charter's St. Louis production group has selected the NVerzion Keep It Simple Scheduler (KISS) business management system to streamline production scheduling and traffic operations. Utilizing KISS, Charter has transitioned its scheduling system from disk-based operations to a completely network-based workflow, enabling increased efficiency and cost savings.

Through a simple user interface, KISS enables Charter's traffic coordinator to easily create daily schedules and pass them on to master control via the NVerzion automation system. Charter is currently using the KISS system to support seven local channels, with plans to add more channels in the future. Built on a modular-based architecture, the end-to-end automation system from NVerzion can easily scale to support the operator's current and future business requirements while enabling Charter to capitalize on its existing infrastructure.