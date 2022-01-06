CES 2022: Average U.S. Broadband Home Now Has 14.5 Connected Devices

DALLAS—Parks Associates released new data at CES 2022 showing that the number of connected devices in broadband homes continues to explode, growing from 9.6 in 2017 to 14.5 per home in 2021, and that 41% of broadband homes now have a streaming media player.

The data is based on its surveys of 10,000 US broadband households.

Other notable stats from the Parks Associates data include:

38% U.S. broadband households have a gaming console.

36% of U.S. broadband households subscribe to or are trialing a video gaming service.

31% of U.S. broadband households or 30+ million households use free ad-based OTT services.

50% of cord-cutters cite the high cost of traditional pay-TV services as the reason to cancel the service.

“Streaming video consumption and the devices that enable it are fixtures of modern life,” said Paul Erickson, director of research, Parks Associates. “Consumers are increasingly willing to spend for better entertainment experiences at home, and they now see greater tangible value in the content, services, and devices that maximize the quality of their home audio and visual experiences.”

