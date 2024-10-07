Broadcasters Foundation Makes Emergency Grants to Those Affected by Hurricane Helene, Other Disasters

The Broadcasters Foundation is providing a helping hand to those in the industry directly affected by last month’s Hurricane Helene.

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America announced today that it is delivering emergency financial assistance to qualifying colleagues in the radio and TV industry who have been hit hard personally by Hurricane Helene. The foundation’s Emergency Grant Program is set up with a streamlined vetting process that enables the charity to get emergency funds to those in desperate need quickly.

“Broken pipes, power outages, displacement, and more have brought devastation to many of our colleagues,” Broadcasters Foundation president Tim McCarthy said. “We’ve already approved over half a dozen requests and that’s just the beginning. Based on the number of requests from previous disasters, we know that figure will grow significantly as those impacted by the storm assess their damage and determine the costs.

“We’ve also reached out to groups and state associations in the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene and asked them to inform their employees and members that we are here to provide aid to those who need it most,” McCarthy added. “Our colleagues cannot be left alone to struggle.”

Individuals in radio and television may apply for emergency aid to see if they qualify by clicking here.