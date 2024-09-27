FCC: Hurricane Helene Knocks Out 1 TV Station, 25 Radio Stations

As Hurricane Helene cut a devastating path through Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, killing at least 41 people in four states, it also hammered media outlets, broadcasters and telecommunications.

In the morning after the storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, the FCC reported that at 9 a.m. ET, Friday Sept. 27th, the storm had knocked out on unidentified TV station in Georgia and a total of 25 radio stations.

On top of that, 5.6% of cell towers were out of services and cable and wireline companies reported 380,087 (up from 7,278 yesterday) subscribers out of service in the disaster area. This includes the loss of telephone, television, and/or Internet services.

More specifically, the FCC reported that there were three FM radio stations off the air and one AM station down in Florida, ten FM stations and three AM stations out of service in Georgia, two FM stations and one AM stations in N.C. and one FM station and four AM stations in S.C.

The full report can be found here.