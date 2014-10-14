Broadcast Pix Welcomes Piper Digital as Manufacturer’s Rep

BILLERICA, MASS.— Broadcast Pix announced it is working with Piper Digital, a manufacturer’s representative firm in Torrance, Calif. Based near the Hollywood and Burbank video production community, Piper Digital’s territory includes California, Arizona and Southern Nevada.



Piper Digital sells broadcast, production, 3D, post production, satellite and IPTV equipment. It represents a number of manufacturers and specializes in live production, engineering, station automation, archiving and management systems. The company was founded in 1997 by Glen Thompson, who has been working in the industry since 1979.



“We are very pleased to be working with Piper Digital, because they understand our business and can help differentiate the Broadcast Pix product line to prospective customers,” said Steve Ellis, CEO of Broadcast Pix. “With their broad network of systems integrators and dealers, as well as their extensive connections in the production markets, we know Piper Digital will help us expand our presence in Southern California and beyond.”



Broadcast Pix offers three integrated video production switcher product lines with built-in production tools, a variety of control panel options, and optional solutions for visual radio, data-intensive CG graphics and more. The company has also introduced two standalone products, the ReVue slow motion system and fX3D real-time 3D graphics platform, which can be tightly integrated with Broadcast Pix systems or used independently in other production environments.

