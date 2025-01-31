Black Audiences Spend 32 Hours a Week on Websites, Apps

NEW YORK—A new study from Nielsen finds that Black audiences spend 32 hours on apps and websites on their smartphones and tablets—two hours more than the total U.S. population.

The measurement firm’s report also found that Black audiences continue to be heavy TV users, spending 46 hours and 13 minutes per week watching TV, compared to almost 35 hours for the total U.S. population. Nearly half of that time (46%) is spent on streaming, which is gaining share year-over-year with Black adults. YouTube is the top platform, where Black audiences spend 13% of their total TV time compared to 10% for all U.S. viewers. In fact, YouTube reaches 63% of Black adults and 44% report that they have purchased products based on YouTube content. The preference for YouTube as a source outpaces word of mouth, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

“Reaching Black consumers may not be a challenge—but connecting with us can be. Black consumers are leaning into platforms that emphasize conversation and create a sense of connection,” Charlene Polite Corley, Nielsen vice president of diverse insights and partnerships, said. “To win with this community who wields $2 trillion in buying power, brands must prioritize engagement strategies that center diverse Black experiences and cultural nuances.”

The findings come from a Nielsen Diverse Intelligence Series report called “Engaging Black audiences: How brands impact, grow and win with inclusion.”

The study also found that social media apps have become a haven for Black consumers—Black adults overall spend more time scrolling than their peers. Black millennials (between 18 and 34 years old) spend the most time on social media among all adults by almost an hour per week. Black adults also have high engagement with radio and podcasts. Radio averages the same as TV in weekly reach with Black adults—each medium reaches 27 million Black adults on average.

Other digital platforms also offer the conversations and commentary that influence Black consumers’ purchasing decisions. About 63% say they’re more likely to evaluate a new brand based on a social media ad or content, compared with 58% overall. In addition, podcasts drive powerful connections: 73% of Black listeners were able to recall a brand name after ad exposure compared to 70% overall.

Black sports fans offer brands a new opportunity to turn fan loyalty into brand loyalty. Between 2023 and 2024, Black viewership increased 161% for the WNBA All-Star Game, 227% for the WNBA draft and 51% for the NCAA women's basketball championship. This engagement is likely to drive sales: Black fans are 7% more likely than all sports fans to buy a brand after seeing its sponsorship activations.

The full report is available here.