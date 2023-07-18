Bitcentral Adds Google DAI Integration To ViewNexa

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral has integrated Google DAI into its ViewNexa linear streaming service in a move that will offer users more ways to monetize linear and live streaming content.

The integration brings ViewNexa users greater access to Google’s ad features, which are specific to the search engine’s IMA DAI software development kit (SDK), Bitcentral said.

The integration opens new ways to generate revenue for ViewNexa users exploring hybrid subscription/ad or free ad-based viewing business models, it said.

Google DAI is a server-side dynamic ad insertion technology that enables seamless personalized ad experiences at scale. It manages ad pod building, creative conditioning and manifest manipulation.

It also stitches video content and ads into a single stream, removing the ad request and response process from the client-side SDK.

Producing a TV-like experience without latency or buffering between content and ads, Google DAI is built directly into Google Ad Manager, which helps ViewNexa users take advantage of advanced monetization software and machine learning to maximize revenue across devices for live and linear, the company said.

“Monetization is such an important factor for our customers, and ViewNexa is built with these needs in mind. Every streaming service and every audience has its own nuances, so flexibility is essential,” said Greg Morrow, general manager of the streaming at Bitcentral.

“Whether that’s subscriptions, advertising, in-app purchases, rewards-based viewing, with ViewNexa customers can deliver the best monetization strategy that works for them. And now we offer access to the most prominent advertising marketplace available via Google DAI. ViewNexa is removing the headaches of advertising, giving customers the tools to maximize revenue opportunities that would otherwise be beyond their reach.”