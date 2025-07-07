Unlock the Full Value of Streaming: Dynamic Ad Insertion as a Tool for Effective Revenue Generation

In today’s digital-first media landscape, broadcasters are under pressure to deliver premium viewing experiences while maximizing ad revenue. Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) has emerged as one of the most powerful tools for delivering both.

The real value of DAI isn’t just inserting ads. It’s scaling that capability across every viewer, device, and platform without compromising quality. Every unmonetized stream, unsupported device, or timed-out ad call is revenue left on the table. For broadcasters, scalability isn't just a technical goal; it’s a commercial imperative. The more effectively they can reach, measure, and monetize their entire audience, the more complete their revenue capture will be.

Here is an explanation of the five most effective ways to elevate DAI.

1) Elevate Viewer ExperienceAdd value with addressability

In digital advertising, relevance is key. But addressability is not just about ad targeting; it's also about enabling accurate, real-time measurement. That’s what advertisers want, and they’ll be more likely to spend on CTV if they get it.

Provide a seamless viewer experience

Ad transitions must be smooth without jarring audiovisual changes. Best practices include transcoding creatives in advance, accurately placing SCTE-35 markers, and co-locating content and ads on the same CDN.

2) Maximize DAI ReachSupport multiple streaming protocols

Broadcasters need as much of their audience as possible to be on a DAI-enabled stream. Supporting server-side ad insertion (SSAI) on HLS and MPEG-DASH protocols is a good start, especially where DRM is required.

Monetize legacy devices

Legacy devices, like pre-2020 smart TVs, often lack SSAI support. Broadcasters should support all devices to monetize their whole audience.

3) Unlock New Advertising InventoryMaximize ad opportunities in live events

Live events offer a unique opportunity for mass-reach monetization. Contingency ad-pods open up new inventory, without disturbing the ad pod for the next planned break.

Apply advanced advertising to pop-up channels

One-off live events often generate smaller audiences and become overlooked for DAI. Orchestration software allows monetization of multiple pop-ups without needing additional infrastructure.

Open up historic ad breaks

Around 12% of Yospace’s live sessions enter rewind mode. Resolving historic breaks with DAI opens significant previously untapped ad inventory. Server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) requires less server power than SSAI, making this more practical.

Support spot replacement

Multi-Avail Breaks allow broadcasters to replace ads within a break, increasing potential monetization across distribution partners.

Embrace new formats

Ad formats like pause-ads or L-shaped banners generate incremental revenue. These require client-side development, which will become easier to implement with SGAI.

4) Scale Monetization for Large AudiencesApply prefetch to live streams

Prefetch is critical for live events, like the Euro 2024 soccer semi-final, where a last-minute goal caused a sudden spike in mobile viewing right before an ad break. Prefetch ensured broadcasters could scale quickly, avoiding timeouts and revenue loss.

(Image credit: Yospace)

Support the adtech

Close adtech integration is equally important. Broad support for VAST (2.0 to 4.2) and multiple ad servers ensures flexibility and performance across all demand sources.

5) Apply Accurate, Transparent MeasurementMeasure ad views, not just ads stitched

To deliver the most accurate, trusted measurement, SSAI should be paired with client-side tracking to provide the granular level of reporting advertisers expect.

Standardize your approach

The soon-to-be-ratified Common Media Client Data (CMCDv2) standard will provide accurate data for IAB-compliant ad measurement where using client-side SDKs is impractical, or where the content owner does not control the end-user’s device.

Real-time monitoring adds value

Another advantage of real-time ad performance data is that it can be surfaced in a live dashboard to help analyze and adjust campaigns on the fly, improving ad performance. DirecTV achieved its highest-ever technical fill rate using this approach.

The Bottom Line on DAI: Scale, Trust, and Monetization

Simply enabling ad stitching with DAI isn’t enough; the real value comes from doing it reliably, at scale, and with the insight advertisers require to justify premium spending.

Scalability is where the stakes rise. Every limitation - whether in device coverage, playback environment, latency, or measurement - directly impacts revenue. DAI should no longer be treated as a bolt-on feature. It must be at the core of streaming infrastructure, integrated deeply across workflows, platforms, and partnerships. Only then can broadcasters ensure that ad revenue is not left on the table.