Bexel, XOS Digital partner on HD instant replay for colleges
Bexel and content management solutions provider XOS Digital announced a partnership Oct. 22 to provide consultation services and infrastructure for college football organizations looking to upgrade their instant replay capabilities to HD.
The new alliance will offer comprehensive solutions designed to accommodate the requirements of working in an increasingly complex collegiate broadcasting environment. The two companies already have worked with the Southeastern Conference, Conference USA, and the Big XII conference, to implement HD instant replay capabilities at each university within the conferences.
