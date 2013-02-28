Bexel Launches Technical Sales, Solutions Division

BURBANK, CALIF.—Bexel has launched its new technical sales and solutions division.



Known as Bexel TSS, the division merges pre-owned equipment offered by Broadcast Video Gear, with new audio and intercom products and solutions, RF-over-fiber and managed antenna systems featured by Audio Specialties Group.



“With Bexel BVG and Bexel ASG, we had two different sales organizations. Since we are all operating under one roof, it made sense to streamline our resources and merge the two units together to become the Bexel TSS division,” says Joyce Bente, director of sales, Bexel TSS. “By unifying these two divisions, Bexel will be able to provide more resources to our customers, including increased customer support and the ability to leverage our rental products with our new equipment sales within the same service order.”



Bexel has also entered into an agreement with DiGiCo to be one of the resellers of the company’s broadcast digital audio consoles, incorporating its consoles into its rental inventory. Bexel TSS has already added SD10B and SD11B broadcast digital consoles as rental options.



DiGiCo brings together design skills and digital engineering expertise to create digital audio solutions. Bexel will primarily focus on selling these products to mobile trucks, small production facilities, tier-two and tier-three call-letter stations, webcasters, smaller owned-and-operated stations, broadcast schools and houses of worship.



