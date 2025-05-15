Avid Appoints Act Entertainment as U.S. Distributor for Its Live Sound Portfolio

ST. LOUIS—ACT Entertainment, a major manufacturer and distributor of live performance equipment, said it was selected to be the U.S. distributor for Avid’s live sound portfolio. ACT and Avid will officially debut this partnership at InfoComm 2025 at ACT Entertainment’s booth, Booth 3943.

The two companies said this new partnership represents a significant expansion in Avid’s U.S. strategy and underscores its commitment to serving the professional live sound community with exceptional service and support. ACT Entertainment has a proven track record of building infrastructure and market presence for premium brands, such as Ayrton, MA Lighting and PK Sound.

“The partnership with Avid represents another major step forward in our strategic initiative to build the ACT Entertainment portfolio with class-leading solutions across all categories of entertainment technology,” ACT CEO Ben Saltzman said. “We have long admired Avid’s commitment to innovation, and we believe this collaboration marks a very exciting chapter for both Avid and ACT Entertainment. Collectively, we bring together some of the most passionate professionals in the world for the benefit of our shared customer base.”

Among the products that ACT will represent is Avid’s VENUE S6L System. Avid reported that it is widely regarded as the digital mixing console of choice for the world’s top touring artists given the product’s reputation for flexibility, reliability and sound quality.

Executives from the two companies recently met at ACT’s Cincinnati location to kick off the collaboration with console demonstrations and discussions surrounding streamlining distribution processes, to ensure every customer receives a fully supported, plug-and-play Avid experience from the start.

“Partnering with ACT Entertainment empowers us to reach more live sound professionals with the tools they need to deliver unforgettable performances,” says Avid CEO Wellford Dillard. “ACT shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we’re not only distributing premium live performance solutions, but building a stronger, more responsive experience for the live sound community. ACT’s expertise and infrastructure will allow us to deliver our VENUE systems with the speed and support our customers expect.”

The Avid VENUE | S6L will be on display at InfoComm 2025 between June 11 to 13 alongside ACT’s other live entertainment solutions, at Booth 3943 and in Demo Room W224C. For product details, visit: avid.com/products/venue-s6l-system .