ATSC Plans Mobile DTV Seminar

WASHINGTON: The Advanced Television Systems Committee is readying for its 2010 Mobile DTV Seminar, which is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Wiley Rein Conference Center in downtown Washington, D.C.



The event will feature presentations by a number of major players in Mobile DTV, including Sterling Davis of Cox Media, Mark Aitken of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Rich Chernock or Triveni Digital, Tim Carroll of Linear Acoustic, Joel Wilhite of Harmonic, Mike Bergman of Kenwood, Merrill Weiss of the Merrill Weiss Group, and Robin Wilson of Nagravision. Jay Adrick of the Harris Group will be on hand to moderate sessions and Mark Richer, ATSC president, will coordinate the day’s activities.



Topics include an update on the Washington, D.C. Mobile DTV trial, audio considerations for the new service, new STL technologies, service protection, compression systems, implementation of Mobile DTV service, and more.



The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with on-site registration starting at 8 a.m. Complete information is available on the organization’s Web site, www.atsc.org.



The ATSC, in conjunction with the Society of Broadcast Engineers, is also hosting a Mobile DTV Webinar from 2 to 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 23. Additional information on this event is available at www.sbe.org/ATSCMobileDTVWebinar.php. -- from TV Technology