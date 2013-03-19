America TV, Peru, monitors with Volicon

Volicon has announced that Peru's America TV, a leader in the Peruvian broadcasting market, is using the Observer digital video monitoring and logging system for competitive analysis, capture, and repurposing of news content for the Web, monitoring, and ad verification.

The Observer installation gives America TV an array of tools for ensuring the reliability of both its on-air and online content.

The Observer system performs the continuous recording necessary for America TV to verify that advertising and program content have been aired properly and at the right time. The Observer's browser-based interface enables desktop users to search, retrieve, analyze, and export video clips with metadata. The broadcaster uses the Volicon system to log two channels — America TV and the Canal N news channel — along with four competitors' broadcasts, and by integrating ratings information with logged content, users can compare content to ratings performance and employ this knowledge to improve the on-air product or to reposition programming.

America TV also leverages recorded video of aired newscasts to produce stories for its online portal.