AMC Networks, Comcast Ink New Distribution Agreement
By George Winslow published
Comcast's multiyear carriage deal includes AMC’s linear networks and streaming services
NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA—AMC Networks and Comcast Cable have announced a new distribution agreement that includes continued carriage of both linear networks and streaming services on Comcast’s Xfinity TV, broadband and XClass platforms.
“We are excited to continue and also expand our longstanding partnership with Comcast through a new agreement that includes not only continued carriage of our cable networks, but also our fast-growing targeted streaming services including AMC+, which was made available first to Xfinity customers,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “2022 will be the biggest year of original programming in our company’s history, and Comcast’s Xfinity customers will have a front row seat for every second of it.”
“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with AMC Networks and are thrilled to continue it to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content, including their growing library of original programming, across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, consumer products & propositions, Comcast Cable.
AMC’s streaming brands include AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service; its linear networks are AMC, BBC America (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
