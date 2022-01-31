AMC Networks, Comcast Ink New Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA—AMC Networks and Comcast Cable have announced a new distribution agreement that includes continued carriage of both linear networks and streaming services on Comcast’s Xfinity TV, broadband and XClass platforms.

“We are excited to continue and also expand our longstanding partnership with Comcast through a new agreement that includes not only continued carriage of our cable networks, but also our fast-growing targeted streaming services including AMC+, which was made available first to Xfinity customers,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “2022 will be the biggest year of original programming in our company’s history, and Comcast’s Xfinity customers will have a front row seat for every second of it.”

“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with AMC Networks and are thrilled to continue it to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content, including their growing library of original programming, across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, consumer products & propositions, Comcast Cable.

AMC’s streaming brands include AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service; its linear networks are AMC, BBC America (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films.