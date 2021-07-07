Ajay Arora Joins Disney Streaming

BURBANK, Calif.—Disney Streaming has hired Ajay Arora as senior vice president of product, commerce and experimentation across the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+ brands.

In the new role, Arora will oversee and build out the commerce and experimentation team in San Francisco, where he will be based, as well as in New York and Los Angeles.

He joins Disney Streaming with over two decades of experience in product management and engineering, most recently serving as director of production innovation for growth at Netflix. Previously, Ajay led the product team at Audible, the digital audiobook subscription service from Amazon.

“Ajay brings a wealth of experience to Disney Streaming and will be intimately involved in every aspect of building out an innovative payments platform to drive global monetization across all our streaming services,” said Jerrell Jimerson, executive vice president of product and design at Disney Streaming. “He will work in close collaboration with the existing team to continue the great work that’s been done to expand upon our world-class commerce and experimentation capabilities.”