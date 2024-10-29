AIMS Elects Board Members for 2024-25

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the group working towards a standards-based internet protocol infrastructure for professional media, has elected its board of directors for 2024-25.

Steve Reynolds (Image credit: AIMS)

Re-elected to the AIMS board were chairman Steve Reynolds of Imagine Communications and directors Andreas Hilmer of Lawlo AG, Lee Buchanan of Grass Valley and Andrew Starks of Macnica.

Joining the board as a newly elected member is Samuel Recine, vice president of sales, Americas and Asia Pacific, for the AV/IT Group at Matrox Video. Recine joined Matrox in 1997, where he led a variety of commercial and product-management roles. He is currently focused on contributing to the growth of performance media over IP markets.

Terry Holton, retiring from Yamaha, will step away from board duties.

Samuel Recine (Image credit: AIMS)

“Terry’s contributions as a board member have been invaluable in helping us educate the broadcast and Pro AV markets on the importance of AV over IP while developing the IPMX standard and positioning it for widespread adoption,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We appreciate his efforts and wish him the best. At the same time, we’re thrilled to welcome Samuel to the board. He has been instrumental to our success in promoting a common set of standards for IP media transport and will play an important role in the next phase of IPMX’s journey.”

AIMS board members are chosen each year. Terms begin immediately.