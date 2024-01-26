AIMS to Spotlight on IPMX at ISE 2024

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced that it will be highlighting the global broadcast and Pro AV market's increasing adoption of Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) at ISE 2024, taking place Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 in Barcelona.

IPMX is a set of open standards-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP systems. At the show, visitors to booth 5E550 will see IPMX-based hardware and software working together seamlessly in live demonstrations, while presentations held in the AIMS-IPMX Theater will focus specifically on the standard's development and adoption.

"Historically, the broadcast and Pro AV industries have operated independently, with Pro AV lacking the uniform standards prevalent in the broadcast industry. In addition, the need to enable a convergence between live production and presentation systems within the two industries has become increasingly apparent. IPMX was created to address both of these issues and has made great strides over the last year," said Andrew Starks, board of directors member and marketing working group chair for AIMS. "The standard is set to really take off in 2024, and we're excited to get things started at ISE by showing off some of its capabilities at our booth, while providing opportunities to learn more from experts at the AIMS-IPMX Theater. It's going to be a landmark event and we can't wait to see you there."

Created by AIMS in collaboration with VSF and AMWA, IPMX implements a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110, with features and capabilities that target the specific needs of the broadcast and Pro AV industries. In addition to simplifying the implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ensuring interoperability for AV-over-IP systems, IPMX incorporates core features tailored to Pro AV installations. These features include asynchronous audio and video support suitable for both live production and Pro AV presentations, 4K60 transmission over a single gigabit network, and HDCP for content security. IPMX also includes a control layer, provided by AMWA's NMOS specifications, which enhances device interoperability and eases the dependency on a myriad of proprietary control system protocols, AIMS said.

Throughout ISE 2024, AIMS will be providing demonstrations of IPMX in a multivendor digital signage system; digital signage application featuring HDCP content — utilizing IPMX's HKEP protocol; interoperable HDR application; and an NDI/IPMX gateway. Concurrently at the AIMS-IPMX Theater, end users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers will be sharing their knowledge and perspectives on how the adoption of IP technology and IPMX is transforming all types of media organizations, today and in the future. Presentations will include "Exploring the Foundations and Future of IPMX," "Demystifying CODEC options in AV-over-IP," "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About JPEG XS," and many more.