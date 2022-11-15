AIMS Announces 2023 Board of Directors

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has re-elected all members of the AIMS Board of Directors to serve again in 2023.

Steve Reynolds of Imagine Communications will serve again as chair; and Terry Holton of Yamaha will continue as AIMS’ vice chair.

Serving with Reynolds and Holton, the AIMS Board of Directors for 2023 includes Andreas Hilmer of Lawo as CFO; Andrew Starks of Macnica; and Chuck Meyer of Grass Valley. The board members, along with AIMS partner associations, will continue in their ongoing work fostering a standards-based approach to IP in professional media.

In a press statement, Reynolds said, “Year after year, AIMS succeeds in bringing its diverse and growing membership together to extend the boundaries of IP adoption across broadcast and pro AV. The connections I have made with everyone on this board have proved just as steadfast as our mission. I am eager to work with my colleagues in the coming year and to continue our momentum in enabling better and broader access to more flexible IP-based media workflows.”

Further information about AIMS is available at www.aimsalliance.org.