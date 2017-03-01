AIMS Adds Quartet of New Members

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance of IP Media Solutions is making room at the table for its four new members: Juniper Networks, Atos, Encompass Digital Media and sonoVTS.

AIMS is an organization representing a group of broadcast and media companies with the goal of assisting the transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable technology. Currently, the organization officially endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.

Juniper has joined the alliance as a full member, while the other three companies have signed on as associate members.