8K Virtual Reality Coverage is Coming to the Olympics

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Comcast NBCUniversal has launched the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app, which will offer for the first time 8K resolution of virtual reality Olympic coverage.

The app will feature more than 150 hours of live and on demand interactive virtual reality (VR) coverage of the Beijing Olympic Games, including VR Coverage of Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, Snowboarding and More

“We strive to create innovative viewing experiences so immersive it rivals being at the Winter Olympics live,” said Sophia Ahmad, executive vice president, Xfinity Consumer Services. “Our robust network makes it possible for Xfinity customers to get closer to the action than ever before, experiencing for the first-time ever, the Games in 8K VR.”

The app was developed in collaboration with product and technical teams across NBCU and Comcast.

“Partnering with global colleagues across Comcast, our 8K virtual reality experience for the Winter Games will offer fans a one-of-a-kind viewing experience where they feel as if they’re fully immersed in their favorite sports, cheering Team USA athletes to victory,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics.

The app can be used by all pay TV customers in the U.S. They can use their TV Everywhere credentials to authenticate their access to the app. The 150 plus hours of immersive 8K coverage includes:

Live and on-demand coverage of six popular sports including figure skating, hockey and snowboarding in an immersive 180-degree environment. Select events will offer viewers the option to switch between different cameras to get alternative vantage points.

Live and on-demand coverage of the Opening Ceremony, where viewers will have an athlete-level view of the event and get to experience the rush of walking for their country as an Olympian.

Features and highlights from 10 additional sports throughout the Games, including alpine skiing, bobsled and speed skating.

Live and on-demand coverage of the Closing Ceremony.

Pre-Games features leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

Viewers can also host a virtual Olympics watch party and invite up to three friends to join their virtual suite where they can interact together and enjoy immersive live coverage of Olympic events as if they were in the same room.

The NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app is now available to download from the Meta Quest 2 app store.