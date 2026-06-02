Utopai Studios Launches Pai 2.0, Cinematic Storytelling AI System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Utopai Studios has announced the PAI 2.0, a major upgrade of its cinematic storytelling AI system, as the company pushes forward on its plans to build an infrastructure layer for AI-native filmmaking.

PAI 2.0 arrives less than two months after PAI’s April debut and amid strong early commercial demand for Utopai Studios’ technology. The company reported that PAI has already reached $11 million in annual recurring revenue, reflecting growing demand from creators, studios, production companies, and professional teams seeking AI tools that can support higher-quality, longer-form storytelling with greater creative control, consistency, and production flexibility.

“With PAI 2.0, our goal is to help catalyze a ‘Claude Code moment’ for media generation,” said Zijian He, chief scientific officer of Utopai Studios. “Simply generating faster, isolated clips is not enough for true filmmaking. PAI 2.0 is designed to address the foundational challenges of long-form cinematic storytelling by preserving narrative context, maintaining consistency across extended sequences, and giving creators more granular control over the creative process.”

Designed as an agent-first cinematic creation platform, PAI 2.0 helps users plan, generate, and refine videos through a more personalized and flexible creative workflow.

The company said that the system is designed to understand a user’s goal and to guide them into the right creative experience based on how they want to work. PAI 2.0 combines a more powerful creative agent, a freeform Canvas-based workspace, voice input, and advanced image and video generation models to make cinematic creation more visible, controllable, and editable across story, assets, storyboard, and video generation.

PAI 2.0 introduces two creation modes built for different levels of creative control. Easy Mode guides users step by step through the full creation workflow, from story and references to storyboard, clips, and final timeline, giving creators a clearer path from idea to finished video. Pro Mode gives users access to Canvas, a connected creative workspace where they can organize, branch, edit, and refine story, assets, storyboard, and video generation in one place.

The new release also introduces advanced creation capabilities, including rapid variant generation, 2x2 keyframe generation for each 15-second video segment, and support for cinematic 4K video generation with virtually limitless extension - offering an industry-leading capability for continuous, long-form content. Within the Canvas workspace, users can directly edit story details, prompt PAI for variations, define references pre-generation, exercise precise control using both references and prompts, and seamlessly regenerate results throughout the process.

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PAI 2.0 is built for prosumers and professional creative teams creating video content with clear intent and higher expectations for quality, consistency, and control. The platform is designed to support creators building short films, episodic stories, fantasy and historical videos, music videos, kids' animation, cinematic visual pieces, brand storytelling, and production-level content that requires greater continuity across characters, locations, scenes, and final outputs.

As part of the launch, Utopai Studios is introducing updated subscription-based pricing for PAI 2.0, including monthly and annual plans, direct credit top-ups, and customized enterprise plans. Existing PAI users will have access to a phased migration plan, with PAI 1.0 remaining available until July 2 to allow users to complete ongoing projects. Remaining PAI 1.0 credits as of June 2 will be matched 1:1 and added to each user’s PAI 2.0 account.