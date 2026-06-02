Riedel Networks Taps Gudrun Scharler as CEO

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Networks, the managed network services division of The Riedel Group, has named Gudrun Scharler as CEO.

Scharler succeeds Michael Martens, who has led the unit since 2012 and will remain to support a structured handover until the end of August, the company said.

Scharler is a veteran telecom and technology executive with experience as chief operating officer of the German cable company Unitymedia as well as in executive roles at Nets Group, E-Plus, Sunrise Communications and Télefonica Germany, Riedel said. She also held executive roles at Canyon Bicycles and P2 eBike GmbH.

“Michael has shaped Riedel Networks with exceptional commitment, entrepreneurial spirit, and a clear sense for what customers need,” Riedel Group Chief Operating Officer Frank Eischet said. “We are deeply grateful for everything he has achieved over the past 14 years. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Gudrun as the new CEO of Riedel Networks. With her strong leadership background in telecommunications, operations, and transformation, she is the right person to guide the company into its next phase of development.”

Riedel Networks provides connectivity and telecommunications services to the company’s media, sports and enterprise customers.

“Riedel Networks is a great company with a strong team, a clear customer focus, and significant potential for further development,” Scharler said. “I am very much looking forward to getting to know the team and working together to continue the company’s transformation while preserving the flexibility, speed, and collaborative spirit that make Riedel Networks special. I would also like to thank Michael for the open and structured handover and for the strong foundation he has built.”

Since Martens took the helm of Riedel Networks in 2012, the business has grown from 2.8 million euros in revenue and 12 employees to 24 million euros and 70 employees, it said.

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“Riedel Networks has been a defining part of my professional journey, and I am proud of the company we have developed together,” Martens said. “Gudrun is taking over a company with strong momentum, and I look forward to supporting her as she leads Riedel Networks into its next chapter.”