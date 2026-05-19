Globecast Modernizes Singapore Operations With Major Facility Renovation

SINGAPORE—Globecast has completed a major renovation of its facility here transforming broadcast operations into a state-of-the-art, IP-enabled hub that puts its customers across the Asia-Pacific region at the forefront of technological innovation.

The upgrade follows the recent opening of Globecast’s Westlake Village facility in California, further strengthening the company’s global strategy to modernize its infrastructure. This initiative ensures Globecast’s operations are aligned with the growing demand for hybrid, software-defined media workflows, enabling its customers to leverage flexible, resilient and future-ready solutions worldwide.

Established more than a decade ago with a focus on traditional linear broadcast operations, the Singapore facility has been completely re-imagined to meet today’s cloud-centric landscape. The transformation includes a significant reduction and optimization of physical space, complemented by a strategic shift towards integrated cloud, IP and OTT workflows. These advancements minimize dependency on legacy hardware while enhancing operational agility and flexibility.

At the core of the upgrade is a comprehensive reconfiguration of essential technical areas, including the technical operations center, master control room, and playout control room, which now are optimized to integrate cloud-based processing, IP connectivity and centralized monitoring and control systems, resulting in more efficient, flexible and scalable operations.

In addition to improving operational efficiency and scalability, the upgraded facility offers a more modern working environment for staff. It is also designed to accommodate future developments, such as increased network capacity and strengthened cybersecurity capabilities.

As a fully hybrid environment, the facility can seamlessly support both traditional broadcast services and next-generation IP and cloud workflows. It remains a key point of presence in Singapore, providing connectivity, teleport services, playout and media management for hundreds of channels and services across the region.

“This project went beyond simply upgrading infrastructure,” said Chris Pulis, chief technology officer of Globecast. “It was a complete redefinition of a modern broadcast facility. By integrating cloud, IP and advanced monitoring capabilities into a unified environment, we have an operations base in Asia that is more efficient, adaptable and prepared to support the next generation of media services across the region. It also represents a significant step forward with our broader strategic plan of transforming our operations worldwide.”

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The project was largely executed through Globecast’s in-house integration expertise. Its engineering teams oversaw the design, migration and implementation processes.

A central focus throughout the nine-month transformation was ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. Globecast successfully completed the upgrade while maintaining full operational continuity, providing seamless support for customers without any service disruption.