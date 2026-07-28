Solid State Logic To Feature System T Virtual Tempest Engine At IBC 2026

OXFORD, U.K.— Solid State Logic (SSL) will feature the evolution of its comprehensive System T platform that embraces a range of software-defined workflows during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company will demonstrate how its System T ecosystem is delivering scale with a range of physical and virtualized user interfaces as part of its software-defined Virtual Tempest Engine (VTE) for deployment across both on-prem and cloud workflows.

Supporting up to 256 processing paths and all immersive audio formats, System T’s VTE can be located on-prem on a standard COTS server, on public cloud infrastructures or use a hybrid of both. Delivering scalability, it can be accessed from any System T surface, whether that is a virtualized controller on a PC, a compact desktop tile or a top-of-the-range S500 console.

​The ability to deploy broadcast audio processing wherever it is needed and provide remote control of the processing from anywhere positions the System T VTE for the industry’s transition to more agile, software-defined workflows, said SSL broadcast product manager Berny Carpenter.

“At IBC, SSL is previewing enhancements to VTE’s software-based processing engine as part of our commitment to align with the EBU’s Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) project,” he said. “The idea of accessing a shared server stack that can host all the production software a facility needs, with users spinning up whichever tools a given job requires, is a powerful driver for broadcasters focused on reducing costs and maximizing their investment to deliver a broader range of content.

“The DMF project and the associated Media eXchange Layer (MXL) development aims to solve many of the real-time challenges of moving to software-defined workflows. It vastly reduces compute by enabling containerized software functions from multiple vendors to utilize shared memory to transfer video, audio, and metadata on the same server.”

Highlighting new and improved automated deployment functionality to streamline software-defined production both in the cloud or on-prem, SSL is inviting visitors to discover how its Virtual Tempest Engine complements MXL.

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​Part of the same DMF-aligned push, but designed for more versatile use cases, SSL’s compact µVTE also will make its IBC debut. Launched at NAB and delivering the same expansive broadcast features as the wider System T ecosystem, it delivers SSL’s lowest entry point to virtualized production. It provides 96 virtualized processing paths and has a range of licensing options to support temporary, variable or event-based productions.

​SSL’s Net I/O ST 2110 Bridge, a high-capacity standalone ST 2110 and Dante converter that provides up to 512 channels of conversion in a compact 1RU chassis, will also make its IBC debut. With NMOS support and the ability to integrate with any Dante or ST 2110 connected audio console or network, the Net I/O ST 2110 Bridge builds on System T’s native IP architecture to allow users to deploy whatever they need, wherever they need it.

​In addition, SSL will also showcase the wider System T range at IBC, including the lightweight S500m console with redundant TE2 Tempest Engines and native ST 2110 and Dante connectivity. Designed for outside broadcast and heavy-duty fly-pack systems, the S500m is a compact version of SSL’s flagship S500 console.

Visitors to the SSL stand will also be able to get hands-on with a 32-fader S400 control surface as well as the ultra-portable TCA Tour. Designed for use on the road, the TCA Tour is a self-contained 16 fader control frame with integrated onboard I/O and a built in network switch.

See SSL at IBC 2026 stand 8.B45.