Bolin Technology and ITDev Join AIMS

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced that ITDev and Bolin Technology have joined the organization as its newest members.

The additions bring a professional PTZ camera and AV-over-IP hardware manufacturer and a FPGA design and IP licensing specialist into the alliance, further broadening the range of expertise represented among AIMS members as adoption of IPMX and SMPTE ST 2110-based standards continues to expand across broadcast and Pro AV, the group said.

“Both Bolin Technology and ITDev each bring a different, valuable perspective to AIMS,” said Andrew Starks, director of product marketing, Macnica Broadcast & Pro AV; Board Member and Marketing Work Group Chair, AIMS. “ITDev’s FPGA design expertise supports the engineering work behind IPMX, while Bolin’s experience building PTZ cameras for broadcast and live production gives us a direct line into how these standards perform in the field. Adding their perspectives helps us keep IPMX grounded in real deployment needs as adoption continues to grow.”

Bolin Technology designs professional PTZ cameras and AV-over-IP solutions built for real-world production environments. Drawing on decades of experience in video technology, the company develops indoor and outdoor PTZ systems along with supporting hardware that work across modern IP workflows, including NDI, Dante AV and Fast HEVC.

Bolin's cameras are used by broadcasters, live event teams, sports venues, houses of worship and corporate production groups that require dependable performance, flexible connectivity and consistent image quality.

“Our focus has always been on where professional video is going next and building the products and technologies that help move it forward,” said Sapan Doshi, chief product & revenue officer at Bolin Technology. “As IP continues to reshape broadcast and Pro AV, we see IPMX and ST2110 as important parts of that future. Joining AIMS allows us to take an active role in advancing that ecosystem, bringing what we learn from real-world production into the conversation while helping drive broader adoption of open, interoperable workflows. We’re excited to work alongside AIMS and its members to turn that vision into solutions that can be adopted and deployed across the industry.”

ITDev is an Altera and AMD design services and FPGA IP partner that helps customers accelerate FPGA-powered product development from concept to market.

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Its IP portfolio includes solutions for IPMX, along with ST 2110 and video processing, backed by end-to-end embedded systems engineering across architecture, software, FPGA development, and system integration.

“IPMX adoption depends on manufacturers having a practical, well-supported path to implementation, and that's exactly where ITDev fits in," said Phil Chilton, commercial manager of ITDev. “Being part of AIMS lets us stay closely aligned with the standard as it evolves, so we can keep helping customers move from concept to certified product with confidence. We're glad to be working alongside the rest of the alliance on that effort.”

ITDev and Bolin Technology join a growing roster of broadcast and Pro AV companies working within AIMS to advance IPMX and support the industry's transition from proprietary, point-to-point systems to open, standards-based IP media networking.