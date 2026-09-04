Skyline Communications, Bridge Technologies To Feature Auto AV Sync Workflow At IBC2026

Skyline Communications and Bridge Technologies will showcase the latest developments in their technology partnership highlighting how broadcasters can deploy workflows that detect, decide and automatically act, not simply monitor and alarm, during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The companies will present two complementary innovations: an automated AV synchronization workflow that combines Bridge Technologies VB440 measurement intelligence with DataMiner’s orchestration and automation capabilities, and a new generation of DataMiner apps that enable organizations to create purpose-built applications tailored to their unique operational workflows.

The centerpiece of the demonstration is an AV synchronization workflow built around Bridge Technologies' new VB440 AV synchronization feature, which measures audio and video delay with high precision and exposes that information through open APIs. In remote production environments, AV sync delay is not an exception but an inherent operational reality that teams need to measure, manage and compensate for reliably.

DataMiner receives this AV sync intelligence and uses it to orchestrate the required corrective workflow automatically. Bridge Technologies provides the measurement intelligence. DataMiner provides the orchestration layer that turns that intelligence into action.

Alongside the AV sync workflow, Skyline will also demonstrate a new generation of DataMiner apps. The apps enable organizations to create purpose-built applications rapidly tailored to their unique operational workflows. By leveraging AI-assisted application development, customers can move from concept to production in a fraction of the time traditionally required, while maintaining full flexibility and control over the user experience.

See Skyline Communications at IBC2026 stand 1.B40 and Bridge Technologies at stand 1.A71.

More information is available on the Skyline Communications and Bridge Technologies websites.