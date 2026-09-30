Utopai Studios Launches New PAI and Utopai X to Advance Production Intelligence for Film and TV

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Utopai Studios, an AI-native global entertainment studio today introduced the all-new PAI, its production intelligence platform for professional film and television, and Utopai X, its video generation model. Together, PAI and Utopai X combine advanced video generation, production context and filmmaker-led workflows in a unified production system designed for feature films and television series, the company said.

Developed inside an operating film and television studio, PAI is built around the requirements of professional production. The platform helps filmmakers plan shots, develop assets, generate footage, review takes and manage revisions while keeping the production’s screenplay, characters, locations, assets and creative decisions connected throughout the process.

Utopai X provides the video generation layer within PAI and ranks No. 2 globally on Artificial Analysis’ Text-to-Video Leaderboard With Audio, with an Elo score of 1,150, nine points behind the No. 1-ranked model, according to the company, which adds that Utopai X is also the highest-ranked model from a U.S.-based company on the leaderboard.

Artificial Analysis evaluates video generation models through blind human-preference testing, in which participants compare outputs without knowing which model generated them. Those preferences are used to calculate the Elo scores that determine the rankings.

Utopai X is designed for professional production, with strengths in complex visual behaviors including reflections and caustics, as well as world understanding and high-level spatial consistency. These capabilities help maintain visual continuity and environmental coherence as shots become more complex.

Within PAI, a screenplay can be analyzed and organized into scenes and shots while characters, locations, objects, visual references and production decisions remain connected to the project. Production Assistants, Utopai Studios’ AI agents within PAI, use that context to help filmmakers plan shots, develop ideas and create new iterations, while filmmakers determine what to create, keep and revise.

Filmmakers can develop a shot within PAI, use Utopai X to generate footage and compare multiple takes in the same production environment. Previous versions remain available as the work develops, and selected footage can move into the editing process and established post-production workflows including Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve.

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Utopai Studios is already applying PAI and Utopai X to its own film and television productions, including “The Most Serious Fart,” the upcoming animated feature written and directed by Mike Bender.