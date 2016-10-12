Mediaproxy Opens U.S. Office

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Mediaproxy has landed in the U.S., announcing the opening of a U.S. office and the appointment of Harry Glass to serve as the vice president of U.S. operations. The new Mediaproxy facility will be based in New York.

Glass joins Mediaproxy from OmniVue. He has more than 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry and according to Mediaproxy will be responsible for “solidifying and growing the relationships with distributors and customers.”

Mediaproxy is a provider of broadcast compliance logging and content monitoring products.