Huw Mills Joins Technetix as SVP, Global Operations

ALBOURNE, England—Huw Mills has joined broadband infrastructure technology provider Technetix as senior vice president, global operations.

A 30-year tech industry veteran, Mills comes from Nidec Drives, where as senior vice president, global operations, he led a 1,000-member team across the Americas, Europe, India and Asia responsible for manufacturing, supply chain, quality, HSE and operational strategy.

“Huw has demonstrated throughout his career that he understands operations from the ground up and knows how to turn strategy into action,” said Techex President, CEO and Founder Paul Broadhurst, to whom Mills will report. “He brings extensive international experience, but also a very practical and people-focused approach to leadership.”

During his tenure with both Nidec and Emerson, Mills led large international operations and major manufacturing transformation projects in Europe, the Americas and Asia, Technetix said. He holds an MBA from Wrexham Glyndŵr University in Wales and qualifications in operations management and electrical and electronic engineering.

“I’m excited to be joining Technetix at an important stage in its growth,” Mills said. “I’m passionate about developing people, simplifying complexity and building operations that are resilient, competitive and ready for the future. Technetix has built a strong reputation for agility, innovation and being close to its customers, and I’m looking forward to working with the team globally to build on those strengths."

Technetix provides broadband infrastructure for wireline and wireless providers in 70 countries around the world. It has operations in the U.K., the Netherlands, the U.S, Canada, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Kosovo, China and Taiwan.