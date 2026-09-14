Huw Mills Joins Technetix as SVP, Global Operations
30-year industry veteran joins broadband infrastructure provider from Nidec Drives
ALBOURNE, England—Huw Mills has joined broadband infrastructure technology provider Technetix as senior vice president, global operations.
A 30-year tech industry veteran, Mills comes from Nidec Drives, where as senior vice president, global operations, he led a 1,000-member team across the Americas, Europe, India and Asia responsible for manufacturing, supply chain, quality, HSE and operational strategy.
“Huw has demonstrated throughout his career that he understands operations from the ground up and knows how to turn strategy into action,” said Techex President, CEO and Founder Paul Broadhurst, to whom Mills will report. “He brings extensive international experience, but also a very practical and people-focused approach to leadership.”
During his tenure with both Nidec and Emerson, Mills led large international operations and major manufacturing transformation projects in Europe, the Americas and Asia, Technetix said. He holds an MBA from Wrexham Glyndŵr University in Wales and qualifications in operations management and electrical and electronic engineering.
“I’m excited to be joining Technetix at an important stage in its growth,” Mills said. “I’m passionate about developing people, simplifying complexity and building operations that are resilient, competitive and ready for the future. Technetix has built a strong reputation for agility, innovation and being close to its customers, and I’m looking forward to working with the team globally to build on those strengths."
Technetix provides broadband infrastructure for wireline and wireless providers in 70 countries around the world. It has operations in the U.K., the Netherlands, the U.S, Canada, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Kosovo, China and Taiwan.
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.