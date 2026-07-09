Registration Opens for 2026 NAB Show New York

Registration for NAB Show New York, Oct. 21-22 at the Javits Center is now open.

Last year's event drew 11,500 registered attendees from 95 countries, according to NAB, adding that roughly 10% of attendees came from outside the U.S., and 62% were first-time participants—evidence of the show’s expanding international reach and a fresh wave of creators, producers and decision-makers, organizers said.

Attendees will discover practical insights, evolving workflows, emerging business models, technology adoption and new opportunities across the media ecosystem. Sessions and programming will center on AI, creator economy, streaming, sports and TV/radio broadcasting for a total of about 80 hours.

(Image credit: NAB)

On the show floor, four unique theaters offer free educational programming, including keynote presentations, technology showcases, AI and creator sessions, and specialized programming focused on sports media and professional audio.

Brands that will be represented include Sony, B&H, Blackmagic, EVS, Evertz, Ross Video, Grass Valley, Canon, Enco, Riedel, Lawo and Facilis Technology. More than 200 exhibitors are expected to attend, with 10% of the currently registered companies being first-timers.

"The media industry is navigating rapid change in technology, business models and audience behavior, and professionals need opportunities to understand what those changes mean for their work," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Show.

"In the media capital of the world and a global hub for live production, NAB Show New York connects big industry conversations with practical insights, new tools and the people shaping what comes next."

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TV Tech's complete coverage of the 2025 event can be found here and here.

Click here to register.